Beautiful weather for the holiday weekend

Nice weather to start the weekend, we have mostly clear skies and cooler temperatures. We will see high pressure build into our area as we go through the day and into our night. We will see high pressure linger in our area all the way into our next work week. This will clear our skies out and allow most areas to see a nice calm finish to later portions of our Friday night and continue this weather trend through the upcoming weekend and into early next week.
We will also see some cooler temperatures move into our area. We will see several nights where our overnight low temperatures will drop off down into the middle 50s to near 60 degrees. Afternoon highs today and tomorrow top out in the upper 70's and low 80's. Warmer weather is moving back in by Sunday with upper 80's and low 90's. So, all in all things are looking good down the line.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link