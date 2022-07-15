Beautiful start to Friday and the weekend but it is going to be hot

Temperatures reach the upper 90s by afternoon. We will see plenty of sunshine today. Rain chances are not zero, but they are probably less than 10% for the southern part of the area. Saturday will likely be dry and sunny with temperatures starting in the mid 70s and highs reaching the upper 90s.
By Sunday, our next disturbance moves in late in the day, bringing with it our next rain chances. Timing remains a little bit sketchy, but we’re expecting that net front to arrive late Sunday or Monday. High temperatures on Sunday probably make it into the mid 90s if not hotter ahead of that boundary.
Monday starts in the mid 70s with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s or low 90s. Next Monday represents about the only “below normal“ day we have going forward, because of the rain-cooled air. Unfortunately, that means heat is building in a big way once again next week with temperatures in at least the middle to upper 90s for highs.
A major heat wave on the Great Plains could spill toward us and kick us back up in excess of 100°, but I’m playing it conservative at this point in the upper 90s. Either way, heat could once again could exceed 110 next
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link