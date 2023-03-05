Beautiful day in store for us with clear skies and warm temperatures

This morning is starting off chilly with low temperatures in the mid 40s. This was caused by the fact that last night saw clear skies with little to no cloud cover. Thankfully these beautiful sky conditions will stick around for the rest of our Sunday, but not the cold. The excess of sunshine will allow us to warm up rather quickly throughout the day, already reaching the mid to upper 60s by noon. Today's high is expected to be around 73 degrees. It will be a great day to spend some time enjoying the outdoors. This will not be the case for the rest of our week. Rain chances will come and go several times over the next seven days or so.
For tonight we will remain dry. The temperature will drop down to around 50 degrees before sunrise, but warm up to 79 degrees by tomorrow afternoon. Some cloud cover is expected to move in Monday morning and stick around for the next several days. Because of this, overnight lows for Monday heading into Tuesday will only reach into the upper 50s. Tuesday is expected to be yet another warm one with the afternoon high reaching 77 degrees. This is also when our next chance for rain arrives, albeit a small one. A few isolated showers forming over central Mississippi may rise into the southern portions of our viewing area on Tuesday, but most of us are expected to remain dry. Any rainfall from this is expected to be light. Along with this will come a cold front that will bring noticeably cooler temperatures in for the remainder of next week.
Looking further ahead, a chance for some heavier rainfall and maybe even a few thunderstorms moves in on Wednesday and Thursday. It appears that we will likely see another storm system move in late Friday heading into Saturday, but this is still too far out to have specific details on timing and possible impacts. Check back in with us throughout the week to see an updated forecast.