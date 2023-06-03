Beautiful clear skies to start off our weekend ahead of rain chances

Saturday starts out mostly clear with temps in the upper 60s and high temperatures reaching the lower 90s by this afternoon. Most of Saturday should be dry with only a limited few seeing an isolated rain shower or thunderstorm later in the day. We are keeping percentages off of the seven-day forecast accordingly, but the chance is not zero.
While Saturday looks to be mostly dry, Sunday will be different with increased rain chances. These storms will seem to be moving 'backwards', entering our area from the north east and traveling towards the southwest. They will also bring with them heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds. Looking forward to the next work week, we will have an unusual set up with flow continuing to come in from the north east. While this kind of pattern is particularly tricky to forecast, we do know that rain chances will likely stick around throughout much of next week and the air outside will feel less humid than it typically does during the summertime.