Be ready for even hotter conditions for Friday

Beautiful sunny skies will be the highlight of our morning along with above average temperatures. We are expected to start out in the upper 70s and quickly rise into the upper 90s, low triple digits. Heat index values reaching up to 115 degrees is expected once we get into the afternoon as peak heating sets in. We are under excessive heat advisories and warnings throughout the duration of our Friday as a result of these dangerous conditions. There may be some momentary relief with brief, isolated showers this afternoon, but the majority of our area stays dry.
Friday night football is back! A lot of the games are being pushed back as a result of the extreme heat. Even though it will be pushed back, hot conditions are still expected so make sure, whether you are a fan or a player, that we stay hydrated and take frequent breaks from the heat as much as possible. Outside of that, the sky should be clear and filled with stars making for a great opening week one.
The start of our weekend sees hot temperatures and high humidity maintained. Upper 90s and triple digits are once again expected for most toward the afternoon. Heat index will reach well above 105 degrees and at times reach up to 115 to 120 degrees. Overnight lows are expected to be in the mid 70s so not much of a break from the heat. The chance for isolated afternoon showers is there, but these will be brief and a lot of us will stay mostly dry.
There is hope! A cold front moving through the area late Saturday evening and into Sunday morning will cool things off a bit. Our high temperatures into next week will be back into the upper 80s and overnight lows into the mid to upper 60s.
Tracking the tropics: There is a bunch of activity off in the Atlantic that will not pose a threat to make landfall as of now. There is a developing system in the Gulf that is something to keep an eye on. It is far from getting organized at the moment, but still something to track over the next couple of days.