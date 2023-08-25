 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
114.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A Heat Advisory may be issued at a later
time for portions of east central Arkansas and north Mississippi
on Sunday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Be ready for even hotter conditions for Friday

Heat Advisories/Warnings
Gabe's Friday Morning Forecast - 8/25/23

Beautiful sunny skies will be the highlight of our morning along with above average temperatures. We are expected to start out in the upper 70s and quickly rise into the upper 90s, low triple digits. Heat index values reaching up to 115 degrees is expected once we get into the afternoon as peak heating sets in. We are under excessive heat advisories and warnings throughout the duration of our Friday as a result of these dangerous conditions. There may be some momentary relief with brief, isolated showers this afternoon, but the majority of our area stays dry.

Friday night football is back! A lot of the games are being pushed back as a result of the extreme heat. Even though it will be pushed back, hot conditions are still expected so make sure, whether you are a fan or a player, that we stay hydrated and take frequent breaks from the heat as much as possible. Outside of that, the sky should be clear and filled with stars making for a great opening week one.

The start of our weekend sees hot temperatures and high humidity maintained. Upper 90s and triple digits are once again expected for most toward the afternoon. Heat index will reach well above 105 degrees and at times reach up to 115 to 120 degrees. Overnight lows are expected to be in the mid 70s so not much of a break from the heat. The chance for isolated afternoon showers is there, but these will be brief and a lot of us will stay mostly dry.

There is hope! A cold front moving through the area late Saturday evening and into Sunday morning will cool things off a bit. Our high temperatures into next week will be back into the upper 80s and overnight lows into the mid to upper 60s.

Tracking the tropics: There is a bunch of activity off in the Atlantic that will not pose a threat to make landfall as of now. There is a developing system in the Gulf that is something to keep an eye on. It is far from getting organized at the moment, but still something to track over the next couple of days.

