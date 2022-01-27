Back to some more of the cooler temperatures for our Friday

Canadian high pressure has still kept its grip across our area on our Thursday. This gave our area another sunshine filled day with a bit of cloud cover. We saw most of the high temperatures reach well into the 50s to near 60 degrees for the high temperatures across the area this afternoon. Pretty close to the normal high temperature of middle 50s for this time of the year.
We will see a cold front pass through our area overnight and into our Friday morning. This front will not cause much in the way of precipitation across our area with its passage. We may see a few flurries and some very light rain overnight and into our Friday morning in a few areas.
We will see a short-lived cold spell across our area through our Saturday evening.
By Saturday night and into our Sunday a warm front will move through our area. This will bring some warmer temperatures back into our area on Sunday and beyond.
A frontal system or two early to middle portions of next week, will bring the chances for some rainfall back into our weather forecast during that time period. We may even see an isolated thunderstorm in the mix of things at times as we go into later portions of the upcoming work week.
