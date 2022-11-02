 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Another warm Thursday ahead as rain lingers around the corner

  • Updated
  • 0
Some rain and thunderstorms in our weather forecast for our Saturday

Matt's 10pm Wednesday Forecast - 11/2/22

We have seen a lot of sunshine as the rule on this Wednesday. This has once again been due to the high pressure that currently dominates our weather.

We will continue to see the dominance of high pressure in our weather forecast all the way into our Friday afternoon.

Low pressure and an associated Pacific cold front. Will try to undermine the protection of high pressure by later portions of our Friday. This will at times lead to some cloud cover and just an isolated chance of a shower or two.

We will see a much better chance for some showers and thunderstorms at times for our late Friday night and into the upcoming weekend. A few of the areas of rainfall may be on the heavy side at times briefly, along with a slight chance of a stronger thunderstorm or two during this time period.

We will linger some low pressure in our area as we go into portions Sunday and into early portions of next week. This will linger some isolated to scattered chances of rainfall in our weather forecast during this time period.

Watch WTVA 9 News

View active weather alerts

Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook

Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version

Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link

List of storm shelters - Open this link

Closings - Open this link

What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link

Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link

Recommended for you