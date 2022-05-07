 Skip to main content
Another warm day with a mix of sun & clouds for Sunday

Sunday Highs for the Mid South
We will continue to see high pressure build into our area overnight. It will dominate our weather for the most part all the way through the rest of this weekend and into next week. We may see a few kinks in the armor of high pressure, that could allow a mix of sun and clouds at times, but no rainfall is expected.

Going into our Sunday we will experience our last cooler morning for a while. Temps out the door starting in the low 50s, but we will bounce back nicely, into the low 80s. A mix of sun and clouds is expected for the day and plenty of sunshine is coming our way for next week.

We will see temperatures warm up and warm up by great leaps and bounds down the line especially, due to the dominance of high pressure and seeing plenty of sunshine at times. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s and then reaching the 90s by Tuesday. Highs will stay in the low 90s all week long and clear conditions will last all the way to Friday.

