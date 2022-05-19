Another very warm to hot day in store for our Friday

High pressure has continued its dominance of our area on our Thursday. We have once again seen some plenty of sunshine filled skies across our area. We have seen most of the high temperatures reach from the upper 80s to middle 90s across the area. Our heat index values have been in the 90s to around 100 degrees this afternoon. Just a bit warmer than yesterday's heat index values.
We will see another similar day ins store for our area on our Friday. Heat index values will top off in the 100-to-105-degree category. We will see some cloud cover on the increase on our Saturday.
We will see a few showers and thunderstorms move back into our weather forecast from later on Saturday and through most of next week. We will see some bits and pieces of low pressure move through our area, along with some fronts at times. This will give us some good chances for some rain and thunderstorms to develop across our area at times. There will be the potential for some heavy rainfall briefly at times. There will be the potential for some hefty thunderstorms at times, that could reach severe weather levels at times. We will see temperatures drop off a bit for both daytime highs and overnight low temperatures due to the fronts lingering in our area.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link