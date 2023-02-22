Another very warm day will be in store for our area on Thursday

Bits and pieces of low pressure, along with some cold and warm fronts keep flowing their way through our area. We have seen another day where we were on the warm side of the fronts and we saw the temperatures in many areas break records not just for the day, for the season. We also did see some scattered showers and thunderstorms at times.
We will continue this weather trend for the next several days. We will at times see some scattered showers and thunderstorms with some of the passing bits and pieces of low pressure. Every now and then we will see some of the rainfall on the briefly heavy side and every now and then we will see some of the thunderstorms on the hefty side.
However, in between all of these happenings we could see some variably cloudy to mostly sunny skies. All of this and the cold and warm fronts included, will play with most of our high and low temperatures. We will see a bit of a roller coaster ride when it comes to the temperatures. Hang on, all of this will be a wild and wacky ride.