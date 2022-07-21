Another very hot day is in store for our Friday

Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings once again continue across our area this afternoon and evening and into the next few days. We have seen some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms as the rule over our area on our Thursday. Most of the temperatures have been well into the 90s to around 100 degrees this afternoon. Most of our heat index values have been in the 100-to-115-degree category this afternoon.
All in all, we have seen a weak cold front move into our area this afternoon. However, we have not seen much in the way of any bigtime affect from this cold front. We will continue to stay on the very hot and very humid side over the next several days. As a matter of fact, this could be the weather story for the next few weeks. Our weather pattern will change very little over the next few weeks. We will continue to see high temperatures well into the 90s to the lower 100s. At times the temperature may reach to 104 or 105 in some isolated towns. We will continue to see heat index values in the 104-to-114-degree range. We may even see a few of the towns in our area try to reach into the 120 degrees category.
This will leave July most likely the hottest month ever in the history of Tupelo. Not, just month of July. We are talking one of the hottest months ever in history. So, please be careful as you venture out and about over the next several days.
We will see little bits and pieces of low pressure; heating of the day and some very weak cold fronts try to give our area a chance for some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms at times. A few of the rain areas may be on the briefly heavy side at time and a few of the thunderstorm areas may be on the hefty side at times. Main culprits for the severe weather will most likely be in the form of some strong and gusty winds, along with a little bit of large hail at times.
