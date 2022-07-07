 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values above 110.

* WHERE...Entire Mid-South.

* WHEN...Until midnight CDT Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Another very hot day is in store for our Friday

Another very hot high near 100 degrees on Friday

Once again, excessive heat warnings and more heat advisories continue for our area over the few several days. We have seen some scattered showers and thunderstorms at times cool us off from all of the high heat that we have seen on this Thursday. Most of the high temperatures once again this afternoon ranged from the middle 90s to near 104. Most of the heat index values have been in the 104-to-116-degree range.

This will continue to be the weather story for the next few days across our area. We will continue to see heat advisories through the weekend and maybe another round into our next week. We will see some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms as the weather rule for the next several days. We will continue to see area temperatures flirt with record high temperatures over the next few days.

All in all, we will see somewhat cooler temperatures move into our area for this weekend as we will see a weak cold front move through our area. We will see our high temperatures move closer to what normal high temperatures should be for this time of the year. That is roughly in the lower to middle 90s.

All in all, we will still continue to see some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms in our weather forecast all the way into the later week next week. Most of the next work week will see lesser heat and humidity values due to just a bit of the cooler air from our north moving into our area. Albeit, we will still be a bit above the normal high temperature for this time of the year.

