Another sunny and unseasonably warm day in store for our Thursday

Another good-looking day will be found on our Thursday. We will see more of the same kind of weather that we have seen over the last several days across our area as high pressure continues to dominate our weather forecast. We will continue to see this weather trend extend into our Friday.
For this weekend we will see little bits and pieces of low pressure move back into our area, along with a frontal system. This will gradually bring back into our area some chances for some rain and isolated thunderstorms. Isolated to scattered showers will be the rule for the upcoming weekend. Not much of a big weather event for our area for this weekend, as most of the heavy and hefty thunderstorms stay to the west of our area. However, we will see the passage of a cold front during early portions of next week. This will lead us to some better chances for some showers and isolated to scattered thunderstorms at times. A few of the thunderstorms and areas of rainfall will be on the heavy and hefty side at times. Stay tuned, for further updates down the line as they warrant with this situation.