Another sultry, sticky and hot day in store for our Tuesday

Heat advisories continue to be the weather story across our area as heat index values continue to stay on the high side. We have seen heat index values today in the 100-to-110-degree category. This will continue to be the weather story across our area over the next several days.
We will continue to see isolated to scattered chances for some showers and thunderstorms over the next several days. This will be due to the heating of the day and some bits and pieces of low pressure passing through our area at times. We will see every now and then a few isolated heavy and hefty areas of rain and thunderstorms in the mix of things.
We will see a little bit better chance for some rain and thunderstorms down the line, by later in the week and into the weekend. This will be due to a cold front that will sag its way into our area and become stationary and then move back northward by the late weekend. This will give our area a slightly better chance for some showers and thunderstorms at times. This will give our area a slightly better chance of a few heavy areas of rainfall, along with some hefty thunderstorms at times.
This front may also drop our temperatures off by just a little bit during this time period. All in all, continue to be careful with this heat that we will be experiencing over the next several days. This could still take a toll on you. Drink plenty and safe amounts of water as you venture out and about.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link