Another Severe Threat for us Tonight

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 266 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN EAST ARKANSAS CRITTENDEN CROSS LEE MISSISSIPPI PHILLIPS POINSETT ST. FRANCIS IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALCORN BENTON CALHOUN CHICKASAW COAHOMA DESOTO ITAWAMBA LAFAYETTE LEE MARSHALL MONROE PANOLA PONTOTOC PRENTISS QUITMAN TALLAHATCHIE TATE TIPPAH TISHOMINGO TUNICA UNION YALOBUSHA IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES IN WEST TENNESSEE CHESTER DECATUR FAYETTE HARDEMAN HARDIN HAYWOOD HENDERSON LAUDERDALE MADISON MCNAIRY SHELBY TIPTON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, ASHLAND, BARTLETT, BATESVILLE, BLYTHEVILLE, BOLIVAR, BOONEVILLE, BROWNSVILLE, BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, CHARLESTON, CLARKSDALE, COFFEEVILLE, COLLIERVILLE, CORINTH, COVINGTON, DECATURVILLE, FORREST CITY, FULTON, GERMANTOWN, HARRISBURG, HELENA, HENDERSON, HOLLY SPRINGS, HOUSTON, IUKA, JACKSON, LEXINGTON, MARIANNA, MARKS, MEMPHIS, MILLINGTON, NEW ALBANY, OAKLAND, OKOLONA, OLIVE BRANCH, OXFORD, PARSONS, PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS, RIPLEY TN, SAVANNAH, SELMER, SENATOBIA, SOMERVILLE, SOUTHAVEN, TUNICA, TUPELO, WATER VALLEY, WEST HELENA, WEST MEMPHIS, AND WYNNE.