Another picture perfect day for the middle of the week

Today we will continue to see some more sunshine filled skies and nice dry conditions. We will continue to see a nice warming trend today we are in the mid 70s tomorrow upper 70s. The warming is not so much for the overnight low temperatures, Thursday still starts off in the middle 40s. Thursday will still be mostly sunny and mostly dry.
We will see some low pressure move into our area by the later portions of our Thursday and into our Friday and the upcoming weekend. This will bring back into our weather forecast some chances for some scattered showers. We will also see a chance for some isolated thunderstorms at times. At this point, it is still a little early to venture out and get on a limb bigtime in forecasting any chances for some strong or severe thunderstorms at times. Some places are under a level 1 risk for severe storms on Friday. However, do not be surprised that we could see an isolated strong or severe thunderstorm at times down the line.