another nice day is in store for our Wednesday

More high pressure and more good times for our area. We have seen some good weather in our area since Easter Sunday. This trend will continue in our area for the next few days. So this means that our good weather trend will continue for our area over the next few days.
We will see some bits and pieces of low pressure move back into our area on our Thursday. This will bring back into our area some chances for some rain and thunderstorms. Some of the rainfall may be on the heavy side at times. Some of the thunderstorms will be on the hefty side at times.
We will see another round of rain and thunderstorms that could be hefty at times with more low pressure moving into our area on our Saturday.
We will see more high pressure move back into our area on Sunday. This will bring more sunshine filled skies back into our weather forecast for the late weekend and into early portions of next week.