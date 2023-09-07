Another mostly sunny day with low humidity in store for our Friday

We certainly did see some major areas of rainfall and thunderstorms on our Wednesday and Wednesday evening. All of that activity was due to a cold front passing through our area. This front now has pushed far enough to the south of our area that we will not see anything more of the rain and thunderstorms in our area.
We will see a little bit of low pressure pass just to the southwest of our area on Friday. That would be our only threat of any precipitation in the near future. However, as mentioned it will pass well to the southwest of our area and most areas will stay dry on Friday.
For the most part, high pressure will build into our area as we go through the next day or so. We will see some nice high temperatures over the next several days stay in the 80s and with low humidity values. Most of our overnight low temperatures will be in the 60s with some of the normally cooler spots dropping off down into the 50s. We will see generally mostly clear skies for the most part over the next several days.
We will see a cold front or two move into our area next week. This will bring some slight chances for some showers and maybe a few isolated thunderstorms back into our weather forecast. At this point in time, it looks like nothing major will be expected.
By the way, The Tropics continue to be active. We will see Lee get stronger and stronger and may become a category 5 hurricane in the next few days. Its future is most likely to stay off the east coast of the United States. Most models agree on that. Also, we will see the development of Margo over the next several days.