Another Mostly Cloudy Day for the End of Our Weekend

After a cloudy Saturday, we will see yet another dreary day for the end of the weekend. Cloud cover will be packed in overnight, not allowing temperatures to cool off much. Into the evening temps will dip into the mid 50s and for Sunday morning only into the low 50s.
We will not see as much rainfall throughout the day tomorrow. Most will stay dry with a stray shower possible through the afternoon. Tomorrow afternoon will be a warm one with highs in the low to mid 70s with peaks of sunshine here and there.
Going forward into the work week, we will continue to see wet and warmer days. Highs will vary from the low to even upper 70s. Rain chances are expected for almost every day of this next work week although, not every day will be a wash out. This is due to not one, but two cold fronts. The first arrives during our day Monday causing wet and breezy conditions. It moves through relatively quickly in the mid morning leaving our afternoon and evening with drier conditions. The next one arrives Wednesday into Thursday bringing with heavier showers and storms. With these two systems North East Mississippi could see anywhere between 1 to 3 inches. Make sure to stay safe and avoid roadways that are easily flooded.
The good news is next weekend is looking to be dry and cooler. We will even start off Saturday morning back in the 30s.