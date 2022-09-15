Another mild start for our Friday that turns hot by the afternoon hours

Our drought levels are not too much different from what we saw last week across our area. We are generally on the low side for drought across our area. However, greater amounts of drought are found in New England and many portions of the Western United States.
High pressure has continued to dominate today, basically as we have seen our weather across our area over the last several days. We will continue to see the dominance of high pressure for the next several days across our area. This basically means more of the same is in store for our area as we go through the next several days. Basically, we will be seeing mostly clear skies as the rule across our area over the next several days.
We will see most of the overnight low temperatures stay in the 60s to near 70 degrees. While most of our daytime high temperatures will stay in the upper 80s to lower to middle 90s across the area.
We will see nothing as a threat from the tranquil conditions in our area tropics. Albeit, Fiona is churning away well to the east of our area for the next several days. We will see what happens with Fiona down the line.
