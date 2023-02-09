Another mild day will be found in our area for our Friday

After seeing some low pressure on our Wednesday evening and into our Thursday morning giving our area some rain and embedded thunderstorms, we are now reaping the benefits of a bit of high pressure in our area. Our skies have cleared out and we saw some mild temperatures for highs this afternoon.
We will see high pressure dominate our weather forecast for the overnight hours into our Friday.
However, a bit of low pressure moves into our area on our Friday evening and into our Saturday. We will see some more chances for some scattered showers move back into our forecast. A little bit of snow in the mix is not out of the question at this time. However, nothing major is expected with the snowfall.
More high pressure moves back into our weather forecast for our late Saturday and into our Sunday and Monday. This will clear our skies out once again and we will see some pretty chilly temperatures for our Sunday morning due to the high pressure being of Canadian origin.
More low pressure moves back into our area on our Monday evening and toward the middle portion of the work week. This will bring some more chances for some showers and thunderstorms into our weather forecast. Some of the thunderstorms may be on the hefty side at times during this time period.