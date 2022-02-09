Another mild afternoon will be in store for our area on Thursday

An unseasonably dry pattern continues to be the rule across our area, We need to be cautious with this dry weather in early to middle portions of our February. This could eventually lead to some drought problems down the line.
High pressure continues to dominate our weather forecast across our area on our Wednesday. We have once again seen abundant sunshine today and most of the high temperatures across our area were in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. Which, once again is just a slight bit above the normal high temperature of mid to upper 50s for this time of the year.
We will continue to see high pressure dominate our weather for the most part over the next few days. This will continue to keep our area on the dry side, along with a gradual warming trend for both the daytime highs and for the overnight lows to continue for a few more days.
We will see a pretty strong cold front move into our area on Saturday morning. This front will give our area a slight chance for some precipitation with the passage. Most likely in the form of some isolated to scattered rain and snow showers.
We will briefly see some well below the normal temperatures move back into our area for our Sunday especially. However, a fast recovery in daytime highs will be found in our area as we go into early portions of next week.
