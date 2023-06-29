Another hot day in store for us

Clear conditions this morning will allow that sunshine to heat temperatures up quickly. Once again, the story continues to be the high heat potential. We will see high temperatures in the triple digits for most of us fluctuating between 99 to 103. Some towns may even get hotter. We will see the maximum heat index values across the area top off in the 105 to 117 degree category. Similar to high temperatures, some towns may get even higher heat index values. There may be a few clouds moving across the sky, but overall sunny conditions will be prominent.
A similar forecast can be expected for Friday with those hot temperatures carrying over. It will actually be slightly warmer tomorrow than today. On top of the temperatures, the sky will be filled with mostly sunny skies allowing those temperatures to heat up quickly.
Due to all of this heat across the area over the next several days, we have high heat warnings and advisories in effect. So, remember to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks from the outdoors.
Heading into the weekend, isolated showers and thunderstorms return to our area. This will be due to the heating of the day and some bits and pieces of low pressure that will flow across our area at times. We will see somewhat cooler temperatures heading into next week as showers and thunderstorm chances increase.