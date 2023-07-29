Another hot day for Sunday

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to
108. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM CDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon to 7 PM CDT
Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to
108. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM CDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon to 7 PM CDT
Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Another hot day for Sunday

  • 0
Evening Hour by Hour
Maxuser

Hot conditions have stuck with us throughout our Saturday with a few of us peaking into the triple digits. Heat index values reached around 108 degrees for a lot of us as well. Luckily, as the sun goes down, the temperatures will do the same. We will see them drop into the mid 70s providing brief relief before those hot conditions return tomorrow. A few showers will also pop up into the evening with a few having momentary heavy rainfall. Rain chances lessen as we head overnight.

Sunday sees a similar temperature forecast to what we had for Saturday. The high temperatures will reach into the upper 90s with heat index values reaching around 105-108. A heat advisory is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday as a result of these hot conditions. On top of the heat, a cold front moving in from our north will provide a line of showers and thunderstorms in our area. A few of these storms will pack a punch with heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts being the main threats. These storms will clear out by early afternoon giving us a bit drier weather to end the day.

There will be a bit of a temperature drop off to start our work week. These temperatures will drop into the mid 90s. The air will still be muggy so it will only be slightly less miserable. Outside of a few isolated showers and thunderstorms throughout the week, we are looking mostly dry until next weekend. This will allow those temperatures to pick back up through the week.

Recommended for you