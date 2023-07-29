Another hot day for Sunday

Hot conditions have stuck with us throughout our Saturday with a few of us peaking into the triple digits. Heat index values reached around 108 degrees for a lot of us as well. Luckily, as the sun goes down, the temperatures will do the same. We will see them drop into the mid 70s providing brief relief before those hot conditions return tomorrow. A few showers will also pop up into the evening with a few having momentary heavy rainfall. Rain chances lessen as we head overnight.
Sunday sees a similar temperature forecast to what we had for Saturday. The high temperatures will reach into the upper 90s with heat index values reaching around 105-108. A heat advisory is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday as a result of these hot conditions. On top of the heat, a cold front moving in from our north will provide a line of showers and thunderstorms in our area. A few of these storms will pack a punch with heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts being the main threats. These storms will clear out by early afternoon giving us a bit drier weather to end the day.
There will be a bit of a temperature drop off to start our work week. These temperatures will drop into the mid 90s. The air will still be muggy so it will only be slightly less miserable. Outside of a few isolated showers and thunderstorms throughout the week, we are looking mostly dry until next weekend. This will allow those temperatures to pick back up through the week.