Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to
108 expected. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values
up to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, now through 8 PM CDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT
Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Today's high heat and humidity will mark
the beginning of a prolonged heat wave that will impact the
region. Several days of heat index values above 100 degrees are
expected this week. The effects of heat stress can increase with
prolonged exposure over consecutive days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Another Heat Advisory for Monday

Heat Advisory for Monday
Maxuser

This combination of high humidity and high temperatures causes heat index values well above 100 degrees for this afternoon. Because of this, our entire WTVA viewing area, minus our Alabama counties, is under a Heat Advisory today until 8 PM.

Hot and humid conditions carry over into the work week. Monday afternoon will be much of the same so an additional Heat Advisory is in place from 11 AM to 6 PM for our Alabama counties, and until 8 Pm for our Mississippi counties. This makes the entire viewing area under a Heat Advisory for most of the day. Make sure to stay hydrated and weather aware if you have any outdoor plans as this is the first excessive heat event we have had this year.

This hot weather pattern goes past Monday and continues into our mid week. High pressure maintains its presence in our area keeping us rain-free for the most part. As we head late week it begins to loosen its drip late week and isolated showers and storms are expected. Temperatures will maintain the mid to upper 90's throughout the week. Humidity will still be climbing with those temperatures meaning that heat index will still be at or above 100 degrees through most afternoons this week. As a result, we could see additional advisories throughout the week.

Going into next weekend, we should see a small relief from the excessive heat. High temperatures will be reaching the mid 90s but humidity levels will be down, allowing it to actually feel like the mid 90s.

