Another Heat Advisory for Monday

This combination of high humidity and high temperatures causes heat index values well above 100 degrees for this afternoon. Because of this, our entire WTVA viewing area, minus our Alabama counties, is under a Heat Advisory today until 8 PM.
Hot and humid conditions carry over into the work week. Monday afternoon will be much of the same so an additional Heat Advisory is in place from 11 AM to 6 PM for our Alabama counties, and until 8 Pm for our Mississippi counties. This makes the entire viewing area under a Heat Advisory for most of the day. Make sure to stay hydrated and weather aware if you have any outdoor plans as this is the first excessive heat event we have had this year.
This hot weather pattern goes past Monday and continues into our mid week. High pressure maintains its presence in our area keeping us rain-free for the most part. As we head late week it begins to loosen its drip late week and isolated showers and storms are expected. Temperatures will maintain the mid to upper 90's throughout the week. Humidity will still be climbing with those temperatures meaning that heat index will still be at or above 100 degrees through most afternoons this week. As a result, we could see additional advisories throughout the week.
Going into next weekend, we should see a small relief from the excessive heat. High temperatures will be reaching the mid 90s but humidity levels will be down, allowing it to actually feel like the mid 90s.