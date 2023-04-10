 Skip to main content
Another good looking chamber of commerce day in store for our Tuesday

A beautiful temperature day in store for our Tuesday and sunshine too

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather forecast

High pressure moved into our area on Easter. That cleared our skies and we saw some nice temperatures move back into our area.

We will continue to see the dominance of high pressure in our area for the next several days. This will keep us on the dry side. This will keep the area filled with plenty of sunshine. We will see a gradual warming trend as the rule across our area.

We will see some bits and pieces of low pressure move back into our area on our Thursday. This will bring back into our area some chances for some rain and thunderstorms. Some of the rainfall may be on the heavy side at times. Some of the thunderstorms will be on the hefty side at times.

