Another dry and sunny day is in store for our area on Thursday

High pressure for the most part continues to dominate our weather forecast across our area over the next several days.
We will see a little bit of low pressure on Friday and Saturday, giving our area a slight chance for some showers and thunderstorms. We continue to be in much better shape across our area this week, than where we were last week.
We are seeing all of the recent tropical storms and hurricanes staying out of our area. Franklin is way out in the Atlantic and Idalia is moving its way through the eastern portion of the US.
We will see most of the high temperatures over the next several days stay in the 80s and 90s. While, most of our overnight low temperatures will stay in the 60s and 70s.