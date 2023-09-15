Another day with some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms on our Saturday

Very isolated showers today across our area. For the most part, it has been a dry day and a seasonable day across a lot of our area.
We will see some bits and pieces of low pressure overnight and into our Saturday, try to give us some more chances for some showers and thunderstorms. This activity will linger into our Saturday night.
However, a cold front will move through our area on our Sunday and this will clear out the showers and thunderstorms as high pressure will build into our area behind the front.
We will see most of the upcoming work week in the dominance of the high pressure. This will keep our area dry and pretty much not too far from seasonable temperatures for this time of the year.
The Tropics keep rolling right along with several storms in the Atlantic as we go through the weekend and into the upcoming work week.