Another day of cold and dry conditions ahead for our Sunday

Sub freezing temperatures return for all of our area as we head into the evening. With high pressure continuing to build in from the west, drier conditions will remain along with plenty of clear skies. The only concern will be those temperatures in the mid to upper 20's causing some frost in the early morning time. Make sure those heaters are cranked!
That high pressure will remain prominent heading into the latter half of the weekend. This will keep those dry conditions and plentiful sunshine around a little longer. Temperatures are still going to be in the mid 40's, which is well below average for this time of year. Make sure to take advantage of these beautiful conditions and get last minute Christmas shopping done before the chance of rain returns early into our week.
Low pressure begins to develop off to the west as we get into our work week and with that, the chances of rain come with it. Any rainfall with this system will be minimal and only result in a few isolated showers. High temperatures are expected to be getting closer to average in the upper 40's, low 50's. However, our low temperatures are going to be dropping close to freezing. Depending on how much moisture is still with us as areas approach freezing, we may see a few snowflakes develop off to our northern counties, but no accumulation is expected.
By next Thursday into Friday, Santa brings an arctic blast to town. During the end of the upcoming week our highs will be in the upper 20's to low 30's, with our lows in the teens! We also will see wind chill finally playing into our forecast, so these low temperatures could begin to feel like the single digits. Although we are still chilly early this week, enjoy the "warmer" temperatures now, but prepare your pipes and your furnaces for the freezing temperatures on the way.