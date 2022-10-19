 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 28. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 29 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM CDT
Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Another cold and clear day across the area

Temperatures warming up in the next few days
Maxuser

October 19, 2022

We had Freeze Warnings in effect for all of our area this morning. Temperatures started off in the unseasonably chilly upper 20s to mid 30s. All of this due to Arctic and Canadian air brought into our area due to some high pressure. Afternoon temperatures today warm to the upper 50s and low 60s.

Freeze warnings will continue tomorrow morning as well. We will continue to see unseasonably cool air and sunshine in our weather forecast for the next few days. Temperatures dip into the low 30s Thursday morning but warm to the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon.

However, this will change a bit as we go into this late work week and into the upcoming weekend, along with early next week. By this time period we will see our overnight low temperatures warm up into the 40s and 50s. While, most of our daytime high temperatures will warm up into the 70s and 80s.

We will see a slight chance for some rain and maybe even isolated thunderstorms as we go into our next work week. This slight chance will be due to a cold front that will move into our area.

