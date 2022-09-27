Another clear and dry day with nice cool weather

Tuesday is started off cool and in some cases chilly. Clear skies to kick off the day with lots of sunshine for the rest, so make sure you have the sunglasses handy. Heading into the afternoon temperatures will still be fairly mild. We warm to the upper 70s and low 80s, which is slightly below average.
We will continue to see high pressure dominate our weather forecast throughout the week and into this weekend. This means that we will stay on the dry (with sunshine filled skies) side and we will stay just below seasonable when it comes to the temperatures. Most of our low temperatures this week will stay in the 40s and 50s. While, most of our high temperatures will stay in the 70s and 80s. Wednesday will be breezy, so with the dry air and the gusty conditions there are fire weather risks.
Ian is gaining strength in The Caribbean and will continue this trend over the next few days. Early this morning Ian stepped up to major hurricane status with winds 125mph. As a matter of fact by later Tuesday and into Wednesday Ian could have wind gusts over 170 mph as it moves into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico. We will see Ian approach the Western side of Florida later in the week, all indications are that Ian will start to go into an environment that is not favorable for strengthening. This will cause the system to lose some of its punch as it moves on shore later in the week close to the Tampa Bay area. Ian (if this forecast stays true) will not have an effect in our area.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link