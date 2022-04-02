Another calm, mild day for Sunday before not 1, but 2 systems arrive next week

Much more sun for our Sunday. Temps will start off in the mid 40s but warm quickly, and we will be in the low 70s for the afternoon. High temps continue to increase for the start of our work week. Next week could also feature a split between severe weather chances both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Next week starts off with a lot of clouds. Lows on Monday start in the middle to upper 40s with high temperatures reaching the lower to middle 70s. If we can see more sunshine on Monday, upper 70s aren’t out of reach.
Our next severe weather threat materializes early Tuesday. Forecast projections continue to refine good timing, but it looks likely that storms will begin prior to dawn or just after early Tuesday morning. As a batch of storms move out of central Mississippi into our area, there remains a very decent likelihood that they will be strong to severe, possibly producing damaging winds or isolated tornadoes. Our peak threat for storms looks to be from around 6 AM until a very early afternoon, which is dramatically earlier than we typically experience this kind of weather. As a result, I don’t have high confidence in this forecast yet, and it remains much lower than the last two systems. Expect this forecast to change, potentially substantially.
High temperatures on Tuesday reach in the upper 60s and lower 70s depending on how quickly we can clear the storms out.
A second severe weather threat is forecast for Wednesday from a separate wave. The fuel from Tuesday storms never really gets pushed out, so by Wednesday afternoon as temperatures make it into the mid 70s, isolated showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop. If everything goes the wrong way, there should be ample fuel for a few wind/hail producing thunderstorms. I don’t have high confidence in Wednesday’s tornado risk, thankfully.
Beyond Wednesday, we should cool down and dry out for the latter part of next week. Lows return to the 40s with high temperatures in the 60s on Thursday, and possibly only 50s by Friday. It certainly will be a cool stretch, even by early spring standards so don't plan to leave your plants out overnight just yet.
