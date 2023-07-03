Another bit of scattered to patchy rain and thunderstorms in store for our Tuesday

Over the holiday weekend and into our Monday we have seen some scattered showers and thunderstorms as the rule. We have seen some of the rain on the heavy side and some of the thunderstorms were on the hefty side at times.
This will continue to be the weather rule across our area over the next several days. More scattered showers and thunderstorms as the rule along with some of the rain on the heavy side at times. More scattered thunderstorms as the rule, along with some of the thunderstorms on the hefty side at times. Main forms of severe weather with these thunderstorms will be in the form of some brief large hail, along with some strong and gusty winds at times.
All of this has been due to and will be due to some bits and pieces of low pressure, along with some weak fronts that just keep lingering in our area.
Most of the high temperatures will remain in the lower to middle 90s on each day. The heat index will be generally in the 100 to 110 degree category. While, most of the overnight low temperatures will range anywhere from the upper 60s to the middle 70s.