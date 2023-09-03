Annea's Sunday Morning Forecast- Sunday begins with cloudy but dry conditions

Sunday begins with mostly cloudy skies remaining in our area and temperatures barely reaching the 70s. A few isolated showers are expected in the morning for a couple of us, but most areas remain dry. Temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 80s, but depending on where most of the cloud cover ends up this afternoon,. some of us could struggle to make it into the mid 80s.
The afternoon will remain mostly dry despite the gloomy looking skies. Cloud cover and isolated storms will continue into Monday as our low pressure system continues to weaken. High pressure will begin to return by Tuesday, bringing clearer skies and temperatures back in the 90s. We will continue to see these warmer temperatures into the start of the next weekend.