Annea's Sunday Morning Forecast- Beautiful conditions in store for this week

Sunday is starting off in the lower 60s with mostly clear skies. These calm and pleasant conditions will last us throughout the day as we see sunny skies all afternoon. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of around 84. After yesterday's cold front, high pressure is building into the area and will last for the rest of our week.
If you do not get a chance to enjoy the beautiful weather this weekend, do not fret. We will see similar conditions all the way through next weekend. Temperatures will sit in the low to mid 80s for the afternoon, but overnight we could drop all the way into the upper 50s. It is definitely starting to feel like fall outside, which is fitting given that the official fall equinox is 6 days away.