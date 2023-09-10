Annea's Sunday Evening Forecast- This weekend ends with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 80s

This Sunday has seen partly cloudy skies, but still plenty of warmth and sunshine as we top off in the mid 80s for this afternoon. We are seeing a few isolated showers pop up in the easternmost part of our area, but most of us will be staying dry for the rest of this evening.
Our work week will start out on the warmer side, with temperatures peaking in the upper 80s for Monday, but that will change as a cold front drops into the area on Tuesday. This will bring with it both cooler temperatures and a chance for some showers. A few isolated thunderstorms are also possible with this system, all of which will remain below severe levels. Temperatures will then decrease into the lower 80s to upper 70s for afternoon highs with a few of us struggling to reach the 60s for overnight lows. After that, high pressure and dry weather will dominate our forecast until Friday when our next rain chances arrive.