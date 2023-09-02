Annea's Saturday Morning Forecast- We are seeing soggy conditions to start out this Labor Day weekend

A low pressure system remains just outside of our area and will continue to bring isolated showers and thunderstorms throughout the rest of our labor day weekend. Because of this, a few of us are already seeing showers and thunderstorms waking up on this Saturday morning. For most of us, we are seeing cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s.
This cloud cover will help to keep temperatures cooler this afternoon as high temps are only expected to reach the mid to possibly upper 80s. This could vary depending on whether or not you see rain or sunshine. One thing that is for sure is that conditions are quite soggy as you head out the door on this gameday. Today is not the day to wear your nice shoes to a tailgate, and what ever outfit you have planned for college football, be sure to pair it with a poncho or rain jacket. Rain chances will diminish by this evening but return on Sunday, although Sunday will likely be drier than today.
Looking forward to next week, Monday will start off similar to today and tomorrow with cloud skies and isolated storms until high pressure finally builds back in around Wednesday. This will provide more sunny conditions and a warming trend heading into the end of next week.