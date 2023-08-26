 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
111.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Annea's Saturday Evening Forecast- One last afternoon of excessive heat before more pleasant temperatures move in

  • 0
Saturday 6pm forecast

Saturday 6pm forecast

 Saturday has been yet another day with excessive heat as temperatures top out in the upper 90s to lower 100s and heat index values ranging from above 105 to 115 degrees. But unlike on other days during this week, some were able to get a brief break from the heat this afternoon. That is because we have isolated showers and thunderstorms in the area. These are forming out ahead of an approaching cold front, and a few may be hefty at times. These will diminish after the sunsets as temperatures decrease back into the mid 70s overnight.

During the first part of Sunday, a cold front will dip into the area bringing with it some more showers and thunderstorms. The peak timing of this seems to be from noon to the afternoon hours. This will finally bring an end to the extended heat spell that we have been experiencing over the past few days, with tomorrow's high temperatures only reaching into the lower 90s. Temperatures will continue to cool off into the start of the next work week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows cooling into the 60s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will also come and go over the next several, but the severe weather threat for these remains low. 

Recommended for you