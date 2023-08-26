Annea's Saturday Evening Forecast- One last afternoon of excessive heat before more pleasant temperatures move in

Saturday has been yet another day with excessive heat as temperatures top out in the upper 90s to lower 100s and heat index values ranging from above 105 to 115 degrees. But unlike on other days during this week, some were able to get a brief break from the heat this afternoon. That is because we have isolated showers and thunderstorms in the area. These are forming out ahead of an approaching cold front, and a few may be hefty at times. These will diminish after the sunsets as temperatures decrease back into the mid 70s overnight.
During the first part of Sunday, a cold front will dip into the area bringing with it some more showers and thunderstorms. The peak timing of this seems to be from noon to the afternoon hours. This will finally bring an end to the extended heat spell that we have been experiencing over the past few days, with tomorrow's high temperatures only reaching into the lower 90s. Temperatures will continue to cool off into the start of the next work week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows cooling into the 60s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will also come and go over the next several, but the severe weather threat for these remains low.