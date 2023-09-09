Annea's Late Night Saturday Forecast- Beautiful conditions continue into the rest of this weekend

Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s for the rest of the weekend and into the start of our work week. Overnight low temperatures will be situated right around the mid 60s. Sunday morning will begin with partly cloudy skies and temps near 63 with the afternoon topping out at around 85 degrees. We may see a few clouds, but overall we stay dry and sunny for the next couple of days.
Conditions will remain dry in out area until we will see a cold front on Tuesday. This will bring some slight chances for some showers and maybe a few isolated thunderstorms back into our weather forecast. At this point in time, no severe weather is expected. Temperatures will cool off as a result of the front all the way into the upper 70s for afternoon highs and upper 50s for overnight lows. Another low pressure system is set to inch into our area later on in the week and being some more chances for storms as we head into next weekend. Exact timing will continue to be updated throughout the week. Overall, beautiful fall conditions are instore for the coming days.