All in all just a bit above normal high temperatures for this time of year

High pressure has continued to dominate our weather forecast across our area on this Tuesday. We did start the day off, in the same fashion as what we saw across our area on our Monday . . . . . plenty of cloud cover.
We will continue to see this trend of plenty of sunshine with some patchy cloud cover over the next several days. We will some bits and pieces of low pressure try to undermine the high pressure dominated weather at times. We will see these little bits and pieces of low pressure give our area some isolated showers at times.
We will see a better chance for some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms for this weekend. This will be due to a little bit of a cold front and some low pressure working its way into our weather forecast area. An isolated heavy and/or hefty thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out of the question.
We will see our temperatures drop off by a few degrees due to the bits and pieces of low pressure, along with the weak cold front. However, we are not expecting a major drop in temperatures for this weekend and early next week.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link