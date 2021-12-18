Alan's Saturday Night Forecast: Temperatures are falling and rain will taper off by Sunday morning

We remain in the midst of a warm December. We have only one day where temperatures remained below the seasonal normal for that calendar day. Meanwhile, we have seen a few brief cool downs where temperatures fell closer to what is typically expected this time of year. In wake of our most recent front we are faced with another cool down. Will this time be different? Will the colder conditions stay in place for awhile? Will Christmas be warmer than normal? Already the emerging pattern is indicating that we will indeed warm up again by the end of the upcoming week, and that means that Christmas stands a decent chance of being warm and spring-like this year.
Overnight, skies will remain mostly cloudy and a few isolated to widely scattered light showers will remain possible. During this time, temperatures will continue to fall behind our most recent front. Winds will range from 5 to 10 mph with occasional gusts from 10 to 15 mph possible.
Sunday morning will start with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s across the area. Lower temperatures will be more likely in the northern and northwestern counties in our area. A light northerly breeze should remain present early tomorrow.
Now, the forecast for Sunday afternoon is a bit less straightforward and ultimately will hinge upon the presence or lack of cloud coverage across our area. I have three possible scenarios for our high temperatures on Sunday depending on how cloudy or sunny we are.
Scenario one:
Skies clear quickly with mostly sunny skies prevalent during the day and we reach the upper 40s to mid 50s. I think this is the least likely scenario.
Scenario two:
Skies stay cloudy and temperatures remain limited to the upper 30s to mid 40s. With a northerly breeze it would be chilly and somewhat blustery day. I think this is a possible scenario.
Scenario three:
Morning clouds given way to some afternoon clearing and high temperatures in the middle 40s to lower 50s. I believe that this is the more likely scenario.
Monday kicks off with temperatures at or slightly slightly below the freezing mark for many locations. Expect frost on the windshield and for a change temperatures that will remain slightly below our normals for mid-December. Skies will continue to be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy as a low-pressure system takes shape to our southwest and tracks south of our area. This system will be close enough that a few isolated light showers will be possible mainly along and south of highway 82. The greater odds of rainfall look likely to remain mostly south of interstate 20.
Morning lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Cloudy conditions will finally start to give way to a little more sunshine by the end of Tuesday. Rain is not anticipated.
Tuesday will begin our trend upwards that will have us back to a high of near 60 by Friday and the upper 60s by Christmas day. The good news is that currently stormy active weather does not appear likely as the holiday approaches and rain chances look to remain very very limited.
