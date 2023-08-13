 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT
MONDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FOR THIS EVENING HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
111 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Alan's Late Sunday Forecast: More excessive heat Monday before a front arrives

  • 0
Temperatures climb quickly again for Monday's forecast

Temperatures climb quickly again for Monday's forecast

Heat and humidity control the forecast Monday before a front arrives Tuesday

Overnight Sunday will see northeast Mississippi remain quiet and free from shower and storm activity with the exception of maybe an isolated rogue shower or storm. Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s by daybreak tomorrow morning.

During the pre-dawn hours on Monday morning showers and thunderstorms will be pushing into and through portions of the Tennessee Valley. A few of these storms could move in as strong or even severe thunderstorms. Most of the storm potential will remain north in Tennessee, however, there is a limited chance that a strong or severe storm swings through northern Mississippi between around 5 am and as late as 9 am tomorrow morning. This is why a level 1 threat of severe weather will remain in place through 7 am tomorrow for a decent slice of north Mississippi. After 7 am that threat will shift eastward and only include the extreme northeastern part of our area around Tishomingo and Alcorn counties.

The remainder of Monday's forecast will be controlled by more excessive heat warning that will be in effect between 12 pm and 8 pm tomorrow. It will feel like 105°-115° across the area. A few additional showers and thunderstorms could spring up during the second half of the afternoon, but the chances of rain will be lower for most of the area than what was observed over the weekend.

As we go into Tuesday a front will move into and through the area kicking up a few showers and thunderstorms as it passes through. Most, if not all, of these storms, will remain below severe limits. This front will keep highs limited to mid to upper 80s for Tuesday afternoon and will set up morning lows for Wednesday and Thursday that will range from the mid-to-lower 60s.

High pressure will skirt to the north of the area behind Tuesday's front and will keep a relatively dry air mass in place over northeast Mississippi. That high pressure will scoot off to the east by Thursday night and this will start a rapid return of humid and very hot air. Going into next weekend, we will be tracking a weak front moving in from the northwest, but at this time this front looks unlikely to be strong enough to produce much meaningful moisture if it manages to make it into our area at all.

Watch WTVA 9 News

View active weather alerts

Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook

Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version

Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link

List of storm shelters - Open this link

Closings - Open this link

What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link

Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link

Recommended for you