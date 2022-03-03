Alan's Early Thursday Forecast: Clear skies tonight and a warm Friday is ahead

Thursday afternoon saw Tupelo reaching a high of 82° briefly and setting a new record high in the process. It was warm and dry but the winds were relatively calm. We expect a similar setup for Friday.
Friday morning we will start off with temperatures in the lower to middle 40s. Skies will be mostly clear to start the day, but we will experience some incoming cloud coverage streaming into the area by the end of the afternoon. By that point, we should again reach the upper 70s and lower 80s across the area. There will be a bit more of a southerly wind at times and for this reason caution should be taken if burning leaves outdoors. If a burn ban is in effect for your county heed it. A few record high's could once again be broken. The clouds moving in will be of the mid and upper-level variety and will not produce rain.
For this weekend we will see little bits and pieces of low pressure move back into our area, along with a frontal system. This will gradually bring back into our area some chances for some rain and isolated thunderstorms. Isolated to scattered showers will be the rule for the upcoming weekend. Not much of a big weather event for our area for this weekend, as most of the heavy and hefty thunderstorms stay to the west of our area. However, we will see the passage of a cold front during early portions of next week. This will lead us to some better chances for some showers and isolated to scattered thunderstorms at times. A few of the thunderstorms and areas of rainfall will be on the heavy and hefty side at times. Stay tuned, for further updates down the line as they warrant with this situation.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link