Afternoon showers and storms are the theme again heading into our work week

Afternoon showers will continue into the late afternoon/early evening period with some rainfall heavy at times. Once these showers and storms clear out, most of us should remain dry overnight. Low temperatures will drop to the mid 70s.
Starting our work week, Monday will look very similar to to our Sunday. Temperatures will start in the low to mid 70s and peak in the low 90s. A few isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon period for our area, before they clear out in the evening.
The best chance of rainfall still remains on Tuesday as a weak cold front makes its way through our area. These showers and storms could be on the heavy to hefty side at times. The front won't do much for us regarding temperature, as the highs will remain in the upper 80s, low 90s, however, it will bring in drier air which will assist with better "feels like" temperatures.
In regard to the tropics, we are quickly approaching September which is peak tropical season. Right now, there are a few disturbances way out in the Atlantic, but nothing imminently likely to make landfall, but we will keep everyone updated as those systems continue to develop.