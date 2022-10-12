After some storms for our Wednesday night, we will clear the skies on our Thursday

After many days of dry weather our pattern is in the process of a brief change this afternoon. We are looking at a cold front and some bits and pieces of low pressure providing the base for this change in our area. We have seen increased cloud cover today, along with some areas of rain and thunderstorms in the mix of things.
We will see our chances for rain and thunderstorms linger through the evening hours and into some of our overnight hours. We will continue to see the potential for some of the rain to be on the heavy side at times. We will see the potential for some of the thunderstorms to be on the hefty side at times. Our main culprit in the way of some severe weather with the thunderstorms will be in the form of some strong and gusty winds at times. Even without a thunderstorm in your area, we will see the potential for some strong and gusty winds that could give us some wind damage potential. We will also see the potential for some brief tornadoes and some thunderstorms that could produce some large hail at times. So, we are going to see a potentially active evening and overnight in our area.
All of this activity will move out of our area by sunrise on Thursday and we will see high pressure move into our area to dominate our weather all the way into our Saturday. High pressure will keep our weather on the calm side all the way through the time period. We will also see somewhat cooler temperatures for both the daytime highs and for the overnight lows.
Another front this weekend will give our area a potential for some more isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. We will once again see most of the activity clear out of our area later on Sunday and into Monday as high pressure once again builds into our area.
We will once again see some calmer conditions move back into our area, along with some of the coolest temperatures of the season so far for both the daytime high temperatures and for the overnight lows.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link