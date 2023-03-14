 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

After another cold morning on Wednesday, we do warm up nicely in the afternoon

A freeze warning is in effect for the overnight hours into our Wednesday

High pressure continues to dominate our weather forecast

Freeze warnings are in effect for our area overnight.

High pressure continues to dominate our weather forecast for the next several days. This will keep our weather on the dry side and we will see plenty of sunshine through our Thursday.

We will see a frontal system move into our area on our Thursday night and into our Friday morning. This is still on the questionable side on the timing. Give or take several hours. We will see a good chance for some rainfall with this frontal passage. We will see a good chance for some thunderstorms too. We could see some heavy and hefty weather with the passage of this system.

We will see more high pressure move back into our area on our Friday evening and into the upcoming weekend. This will bring back into our area some dryer and cooler air once again.

