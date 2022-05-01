 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
counties, Lee and Pontotoc.

* WHEN...Until 600 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 420 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Up to 1.0 inch of rain has fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tupelo, Verona, Tombigbee State Park, Trace State Park,
Saltillo, Shannon, Plantersville, Furrs, Troy, Nettleton,
Sherman, Flowerdale, Bissell, Palmetto, Beech Springs,
Skyline, Old Union, Indian Hills, Belden and Chesterville.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

After a loud system pushed through overnight, our day Sunday will be much quieter

  • Updated
  • 0
Afternoon Planner for Sunday
Maxuser

Overnight we witnessed a loud, electric system associated with multiple rounds of showers and storms move through. Thankfully, that has mostly made it's way out of NE MS and we will see much quieter and calmer conditions for our Sunday.

Highs today will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday, hitting the low to mid 80s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds, with plenty of sunshine for our afternoon and evening. Cloud cover does start to pick back up on Monday. Rain chances comes back Monday afternoon and evening.

Next week will be pretty similar most days with low temperatures in the mid 60s and high temperatures in the lower to possibly middle 80s. We anticipate that thunderstorms will be possible most days, but the predictability of how many and how strong remains limited because of a stalled front. A couple of days that stand out is Tuesday with a slightly greater chance for thunderstorms to be heavier, and Friday of next week.

Our next best chance of a 'rain-free' day will be next weekend. Highs will also be dropping into the low 80, upper 70s with lows in the upper 50s.

Watch WTVA 9 News

View active weather alerts

Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook

Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version

Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link

List of storm shelters - Open this link

Closings - Open this link

What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link

Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link

Recommended for you