After a loud system pushed through overnight, our day Sunday will be much quieter

Overnight we witnessed a loud, electric system associated with multiple rounds of showers and storms move through. Thankfully, that has mostly made it's way out of NE MS and we will see much quieter and calmer conditions for our Sunday.
Highs today will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday, hitting the low to mid 80s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds, with plenty of sunshine for our afternoon and evening. Cloud cover does start to pick back up on Monday. Rain chances comes back Monday afternoon and evening.
Next week will be pretty similar most days with low temperatures in the mid 60s and high temperatures in the lower to possibly middle 80s. We anticipate that thunderstorms will be possible most days, but the predictability of how many and how strong remains limited because of a stalled front. A couple of days that stand out is Tuesday with a slightly greater chance for thunderstorms to be heavier, and Friday of next week.
Our next best chance of a 'rain-free' day will be next weekend. Highs will also be dropping into the low 80, upper 70s with lows in the upper 50s.
