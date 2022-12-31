A warm start is expected to kick off the year 2023

Happy New Year's Eve! After having rainy conditions on Friday, and scattered showers throughout the morning, we will see the return of beautiful weather leading into tonight's festivities. No need to worry about including rain gear, or heavy coats in tonight's outfit, as temperatures will be in the mid to lower 50s leading up to midnight. The one downside to tonight's conditions, is the cloud cover that will be building in from the west, leaving us with cloudy skies.
2023 will have a warm start with wake up temperatures in the mid 50s, and a high of 70 degrees. We will see dry conditions for the rest of our holiday weekend, but rain will be back into the forecast as we kick off the first week of the new year.
We are tracking a cold front that is expected to swing into North East Mississippi Monday night. The timing of this storm has yet to be nailed down, but the best bet for severe storms at this point is looking to be from Monday late afternoon and night into early Tuesday morning. The high risk area with these storms is sitting just off to our west, stretching from Central Arkansas into Northern parts of Louisiana. But, this doesn't count us out for the chance of stronger to severe storms as we head Monday overnight into Tuesday. Keep with us for the latest timing and impacts expected as we get closer to this time frame.
In the wake of the cold front we will see the return of colder temperatures, with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s, and lows near freezing. This will also allow us to end the first week of the new year on a bright point with lots of sunshine and no rainfall expected.