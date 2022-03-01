A warm launch into March
With substantial sunshine and dry weather, March begins with temperatures between 15 to nearly 20° above what we would expect for this time of year, giving us a chance to dry out before our next rain chances arrive.
Temperatures start in the upper 30s on Wednesday with highs reaching the mid-70s under sunny skies. Dry air is the reason we have such flexibility to start cool in the morning and warm up in the afternoon. The almost 40 degree AM to PM change is one of the larger "diurnal temperature changes" we have over the course of the year.
Thursday starts in the low 40s with high temperatures reaching the mid-70s by the afternoon under sunny skies. Friday starts in the mid-40s with high temperatures reaching the mid-70s by afternoon with a couple more clouds. All in all, this work week it’s a very nice start to the month of March before weekend changes arrive.
So, let’s talk about the weekend: Possible, most of them will stay to our west until the first of next week. Still… The rain chances aren’t zero and could impact your outdoor plans. Saturday starts in the mid-50s with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s, assuming we stay fairly dry. Isolated showers are made possible with a lot more cloud cover, but I’m keeping that rain coverage at around 20% or so at this point. Sunday starts in the low 60s with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
The next substantial rain chance arrives Monday. That system could bring with it its greatest chance for rainfall in the morning to midday time, The timing remains extremely flexible still at this point. I’m taking the ring coverage and putting it in about 60% for Monday with temperature starting in the low 60s and reaching into the upper 60s and low 70s by afternoon. Could we have some storms? Probably… It is March after all. At this point, though, things are a little out of alignment for severe weather, but it is still a week out and things could change.
Behind Monday’s system, temperatures return closer to what we expect for this time of year by Tuesday and the middle part of next week. We should find ourselves just north of a boundary producing rain chances, so we’re going to keep some in through at least Tuesday probably increasing more through the middle of next week.
