A warm and sticky start to our Saturday gives way to cooler conditions and rain for the week ahead.

Our warm and dry, summer-like conditions are about to change as we head into Saturday afternoon and evening with scattered thunderstorms moving into our area ahead of a few slow-moving, low-pressure systems and cold front that will bring cooler conditions and a wet, weather pattern for out work week.
Timing for Saturday's precipitation is uncertain as our weather models are conflicting - some predict rain to start as early as 3 p.m., while others suggest more of an evening event. One thing is for certain, it will be a warm and sticky Saturday with partly cloudy skies and a high of 92 degrees prior to the arrival of this system.
On Sunday, showers and thunderstorms are on the increase, cooling down temperatures to a high of 79 by Monday as a low-pressure system accompanied by a cold front will bring the threat of heavier rainfall, gusty winds, and the possibility of some hail.
Chances for rain and cooler conditions will dominate the forecast all the way through Wednesday and early Thursday morning as a lingering low-pressure systems stalls out over the area.